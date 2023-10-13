Crewe Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 197.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,332,000 after purchasing an additional 992,835 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,544,387,000 after purchasing an additional 244,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $489.19.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $5.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $439.62. 425,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $432.84 and its 200-day moving average is $452.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $388.10 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

