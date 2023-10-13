Crewe Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,594 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,734,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,949,000 after acquiring an additional 32,129 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.76.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $195.90. 573,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.46 and a 200-day moving average of $214.73. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

