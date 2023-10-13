Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases 1,007 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,148 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.57. 630,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,931,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.55. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $93.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.