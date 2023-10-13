Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases 690 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after purchasing an additional 208,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,893,023 shares. The firm has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.11. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

