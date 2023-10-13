Crewe Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.52.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MA traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $397.67. The stock had a trading volume of 671,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,397. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $287.84 and a 1 year high of $418.60. The firm has a market cap of $374.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $402.84 and its 200 day moving average is $387.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

