Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 1,894 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Crewe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 557,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 957,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,546,000 after buying an additional 73,322 shares during the period.



SCHD stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.42. The stock had a trading volume of 997,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,096. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.47. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

