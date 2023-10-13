Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 2,209 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Crewe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $140.34. 1,810,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,499. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.30 and a 200-day moving average of $146.15. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $127.92 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
