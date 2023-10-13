Critical Review: Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) and Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF)

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF – Get Free Report) and Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kingspan Group and Rockwool A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingspan Group N/A N/A N/A $0.57 132.18 Rockwool A/S N/A N/A N/A $5.65 39.66

Rockwool A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kingspan Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

46.6% of Kingspan Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Rockwool A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kingspan Group and Rockwool A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingspan Group N/A N/A N/A Rockwool A/S N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Kingspan Group pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Rockwool A/S pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Kingspan Group pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rockwool A/S pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kingspan Group and Rockwool A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingspan Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Rockwool A/S 1 3 1 0 2.00

Kingspan Group presently has a consensus price target of $45.90, suggesting a potential downside of 38.80%. Given Kingspan Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Kingspan Group is more favorable than Rockwool A/S.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing. The Insulated Panels segment manufactures insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades. The Insulation segment produces rigid insulation boards, technical insulation, and engineered timber systems. The Light + Air segment offers daylighting, smoke management, ventilation systems, and service activities. The Water + Energy segment provides energy and water solutions, and related services. The Data + Flooring segment manufactures data center storage solutions, as well as raised access floors. The Roofing + Waterproofing segment produces roofing and waterproofing solutions for renovation and new construction of buildings. Kingspan Group plc was founded in 1965 and is based in Kingscourt, Ireland.

About Rockwool A/S

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; acoustic solutions for ceilings and walls under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, residential prefab construction, OEM, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name. In addition, its products are used in roof, floor, ceiling, internal and external wall, HVAC, acoustic, industrial, marine and offshore, basement, chimney, shed, garage, and OEM insulation, as well as passive fire protection, and other applications. Rockwool A/S was founded in 1909 and is based in Hedehusene, Denmark.

