Cronos (CRO) Trading 1.4% Higher This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and $7.31 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cronos has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Cronos token can now be bought for $0.0513 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00033976 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00024709 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00011151 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000766 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.