CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CTP (OTCMKTS:CTPVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the September 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CTP Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CTPVF remained flat at C$15.00 during trading on Friday. CTP has a 1 year low of C$15.00 and a 1 year high of C$15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CTP in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CTP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CTP in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

CTP Company Profile

CTP N.V. owns, develops, manages, and leases logistics and industrial real estate properties in Central, Western, and Eastern Europe. The company offers various building for small and growing businesses, global enterprises, built to suit, and other offices. It also develops urban parks which are harbour mixed-use building and space types, such as premium offices, retail stores, office services, public spaces, and other amenities.

