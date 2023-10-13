Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $4.27

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.27, but opened at $4.18. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 631,960 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.73 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.70.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.18). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 17.68% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $325.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,427 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after buying an additional 33,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Dada Nexus by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

