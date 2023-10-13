David Michael Barrett Sells 30,000 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $95,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,654,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,466,326.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 13th, David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $115,800.00.

On Monday, September 11th, David Michael Barrett sold 66,667 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $258,667.96.

On Friday, September 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 263,333 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $1,042,798.68.

On Wednesday, August 9th, David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $127,800.00.

Expensify Price Performance

Shares of Expensify stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,581. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Expensify, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $200.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EXFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Expensify in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Expensify from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital lowered Expensify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Expensify from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Expensify by 117.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Expensify in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Expensify in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Expensify in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Expensify in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

