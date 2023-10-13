DeltaFi (DELFI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $86.08 Million

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One DeltaFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. DeltaFi has a total market capitalization of $86.08 million and $2,262.45 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeltaFi has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi launched on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi.

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

