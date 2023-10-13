Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Up 268.8% in September

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 268.8% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Deutsche Börse Price Performance

Shares of DBOEY stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.60. 75,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,594. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DBOEY

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.