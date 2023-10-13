Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Down to $29.06

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.06, but opened at $28.47. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $28.46, with a volume of 1,316,321 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $523.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 173.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 127.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

