Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Citigroup

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $146.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DG. Raymond James lowered Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.84.

Dollar General Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $9.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.22. 9,222,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,899,881. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.23. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 27.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 133,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 63,688 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Dollar General by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Dollar General by 14.8% in the third quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 115,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

