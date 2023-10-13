Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 77,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 92,046 shares.The stock last traded at $30.71 and had previously closed at $31.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLOW. TheStreet raised Douglas Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $698.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.07.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $207.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.40 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.34%. On average, analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 79.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter worth $7,455,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,808,000. Medina Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,822,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,330,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 10.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,457,000 after acquiring an additional 101,801 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

