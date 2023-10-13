Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.72

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 378579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $538.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.40 million. Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 151.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 19,069 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 49.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter worth about $846,000. 26.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

