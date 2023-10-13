Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. Sells 10,967 Shares

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 10,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $223,836.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,550.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $21.52. 1,438,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,696. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.07. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.15 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ESTE. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

Featured Stories

