Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Up 192.1% in September

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, an increase of 192.1% from the September 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:EFT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. 74,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,744. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $12.51.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
