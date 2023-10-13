Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 217.5% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.60. 48,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,062. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $16.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

