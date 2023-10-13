Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.64

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and traded as low as $7.40. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 394,582 shares changing hands.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.