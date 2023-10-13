Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.64

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and traded as low as $7.40. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 394,582 shares changing hands.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 59,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 12.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

