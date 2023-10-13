Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,321 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.70. The stock had a trading volume of 465,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.90.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $239,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,342.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,709.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,344 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.65.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

