Elegant Hotels Group (LON:EHG) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $109.75

Shares of Elegant Hotels Group PLC (LON:EHG – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.75 ($1.34) and traded as low as GBX 109.75 ($1.34). Elegant Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 109.75 ($1.34), with a volume of 1,077,200 shares.
Elegant Hotels Group Trading Up 32,661.2 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 109.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 109.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.48 million and a P/E ratio of 7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11.
Elegant Hotels Group Company Profile
Elegant Hotels Group plc owns and operates hotels and restaurants in Barbados. It operates seven hotels under the Colony Club, Treasure Beach, Tamarind, The House, Crystal Cove, Turtle Beach, and Waves names. The company's hotels comprise a portfolio of 588 rooms. It also operates a restaurant under the Daphne's name; and Hodges Bay Resort, a beachfront resort in Antigua.
