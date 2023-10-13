ELIS One Day Trading Volume Reaches $21.33 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One ELIS token can now be bought for about $0.0387 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $7.75 million and approximately $21.33 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ELIS has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03872101 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $59.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

