ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $7.75 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $7.75 million and $21.33 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.0387 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03872101 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $59.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

