Elite Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,718 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.1% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,680,162,000 after buying an additional 685,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,358,912,000 after buying an additional 938,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,913,893,000 after buying an additional 1,244,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $6.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.59. The stock had a trading volume of 67,496,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,629,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.03.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

