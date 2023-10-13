Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 7,159 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIS. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1,952.2% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $224,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS DFIS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.59. 94,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average is $22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

