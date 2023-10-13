Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,191,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,677,000 after buying an additional 1,837,714 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,421 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,424,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,472,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,739,000 after purchasing an additional 44,036 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,351,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,550,000 after purchasing an additional 240,051 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of STIP stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $97.12. The stock had a trading volume of 355,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,178. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.05 and its 200-day moving average is $97.73.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

