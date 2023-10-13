Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 42,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 13,667 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 122,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $87.07. The stock had a trading volume of 121,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,200. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $86.14 and a twelve month high of $94.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.89.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

