Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $55.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 12.5% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 419,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,978,000 after purchasing an additional 81,015 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 79,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 53,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $396.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,824,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,415. The stock has a market cap of $317.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $328.02 and a 12 month high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.