Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,781 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.97. The company had a trading volume of 884,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,354. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.05 and a 12-month high of $167.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.82.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.