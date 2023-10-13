Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VNQ traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.64. 3,813,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,101,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.34 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.67.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

