eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.98. eMagin shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 122,852 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of eMagin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Get eMagin alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on eMagin

eMagin Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $167.21 million, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.92.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 31.12% and a negative net margin of 48.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that eMagin Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eMagin

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eMagin during the second quarter worth $295,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in eMagin in the second quarter valued at $1,838,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of eMagin by 440.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 946,320 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of eMagin by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 689,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 473,100 shares during the last quarter. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eMagin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS/XLE, SXGA OLED-XL, SXGA-120, VGA OLED-XL, and WUXGA OLED-XL products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.