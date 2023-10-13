Emera Incorporated (EMA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.717 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Emera Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of TSE:EMA opened at C$47.09 on Friday. Emera has a 12 month low of C$44.63 and a 12 month high of C$59.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.86. The firm has a market cap of C$12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.27.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.02). Emera had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.84 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.3373239 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Emera from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.64.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

