Ethereum Classic Price Tops $14.88 on Top Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $14.88 or 0.00055397 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $2.13 billion and $57.32 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,851.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00229487 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.84 or 0.00807534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00013863 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.72 or 0.00572465 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00126543 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003708 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,492,808 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.