Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $52.50

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.50 and last traded at $52.51, with a volume of 140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ERFSF

Eurofins Scientific Price Performance

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

(Get Free Report)

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 130,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.