Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $52.50

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.50 and last traded at $52.51, with a volume of 140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HSBC downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $65.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on ERFSF
Eurofins Scientific Price Performance
Eurofins Scientific Company Profile
Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 130,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eurofins Scientific
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.