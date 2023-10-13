Evmos (EVMOS) Price Reaches $0.0569 on Major Exchanges

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0569 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Evmos has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Evmos has a total market cap of $17.08 million and $707,203.69 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Evmos

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Evmos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

