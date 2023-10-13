Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Bought by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,414,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the quarter. Exponent comprises about 3.6% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 4.75% of Exponent worth $225,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Exponent from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exponent news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of Exponent stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $88.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,550. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.03 and a 1 year high of $112.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Exponent had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $129.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.79%.

Exponent Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.