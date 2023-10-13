Financial Freedom LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Freedom LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

VB stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,063. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $172.59 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.72 and its 200-day moving average is $193.33.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

