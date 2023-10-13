Financial Freedom LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Financial Freedom LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of Financial Freedom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,831,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058,263 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,304,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,613 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,525,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,917,000 after purchasing an additional 939,417 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,006,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,380 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.19. 2,099,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,062,699. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.78.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.