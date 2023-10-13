Financial Survey: Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) vs. Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) and Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Noah pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Noah pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and Noah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Noah 26.54% 9.20% 7.41%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund $97.35 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Noah $3.31 billion 0.23 $141.59 million $1.80 6.51

This table compares Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and Noah’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Noah has higher revenue and earnings than Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.7% of Noah shares are held by institutional investors. 47.2% of Noah shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and Noah, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Noah 0 0 2 0 3.00

Noah has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.52%. Given Noah’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Noah is more favorable than Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund.

Summary

Noah beats Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies. It also writes S&P 500 Index call options with respect to a portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current cash flow from the options premium received. The Fund also normally invests in issuers located in at least three countries including the United States. It also invests through derivatives. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against a composite benchmark comprised of 80% S&P 500 Index and 20% FTSE Eurotop 100 Index. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund was formed on November 30, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Noah

(Get Free Report)

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses. The company offers investment products, including domestic and overseas publicly raised and public securities investment funds, privately-raised investment funds, and private equity products; customized value-added financial services, such as investor education and trust services, as well as insurance brokerage services; and insurance products. It also provides onshore and offshore private equity, real estate, public securities, multi-strategy, and other investment products, as well as lending services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.