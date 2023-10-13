First Personal Financial Services Cuts Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.6% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
IJK traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.27. 77,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,065. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.83 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
