First Personal Financial Services Grows Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises approximately 2.3% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $9,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MKC. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,485. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day moving average is $84.52. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $234,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,875.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,581.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,875.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,530. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

