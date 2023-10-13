First Personal Financial Services Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 131,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 31,218 shares during the last quarter. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,406,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.04. The stock had a trading volume of 766,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,788. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.99 and a twelve month high of $77.71.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

