First Personal Financial Services Has $9.83 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises approximately 2.4% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Unilever were worth $9,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 62,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.3% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.4% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of Unilever stock remained flat at $47.77 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 929,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,062. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.84. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

