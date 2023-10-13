First Personal Financial Services Increases Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STAA. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 348.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAA. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of STAA traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.11. 115,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,168. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 78.80 and a beta of 1.10. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $81.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.24.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.04 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at STAAR Surgical

In related news, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.72 per share, with a total value of $97,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,916.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 60,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.26 per share, with a total value of $2,511,661.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,973,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,227,795.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at $263,916.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 352,644 shares of company stock valued at $13,936,203 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

