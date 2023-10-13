First Personal Financial Services Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,256,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,251,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.01. 634,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,964. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.37 and a 12-month high of $72.87. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.31.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

