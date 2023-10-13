First Personal Financial Services Sells 155 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Haemonetics were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,484 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,195,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,600,000 after purchasing an additional 173,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,570 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 843,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,821,000 after purchasing an additional 18,292 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Price Performance

Haemonetics stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.07. 41,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,282. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.31 and its 200-day moving average is $86.74. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $72.26 and a 12 month high of $95.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haemonetics

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $311.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,461 shares of company stock worth $671,638 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAE. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Haemonetics

Haemonetics Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.