First Personal Financial Services Sells 878 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.48. 2,514,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,095,612. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.67. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.34 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

